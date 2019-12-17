Naira Marley Addresses Claims That He’s Been Sued for Car Theft: ‘Another Free Promo’

Naira Marley has taken to his Twitter to address the latest reports that he has been sued for car theft.

In case you missed it: a report surfaced yesterday that “a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered that indigenous rapper, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley should be arrested and arraigned over alleged car theft.”

You can read up the rest of the gist here.

Well, Marley has dismissed the report.

Car theft?? [crying emojis] maybe I need to post my bentley, Porsche or benzo. If u lot like try stain my name from today till tomorrow I will still be the next president and who’s adeyemi fashola aka Naira Marley. Another free promo I’m guessing,” he tweeted.

The singer continued, suggesting that the report is fake news: “Looool I’m still baffled, one bad belle paid bloggers to carry fake news because I’m sure the bloggers didn’t sit down to make that up themselves.”

See the rest of his tweets below:

