Naira falls to N480 per dollar

More bad news came the way of Nigerian businessmen and overall economy after the country’s currency, the naira, weakened to N480 per dollar.

The new southward slant comes after the Federal Government announced a reopening of the country’s airports for international travel – thereby increasing dollar demand.

As of Tuesday, the naira fell by 1.04 per cent to N480 to the dollar on the black market.

The naira had been stable for over a week on the black market at N475 per dollar, where it trades at more than 20 per cent weaker to the official over-the-counter spot market.

With the price of oil, Nigeria’s main export, depressed and foreign exchange reserves dwindling, the Central Bank of Nigeria is hanging on to dollars to support the naira – leaving a shortage of hard currency supply for investors and importers.

Currency markets anticipate an increase in demand with airports having been closed since March 23 to all but essential international flights as part of efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, the CBN suspended forex sales to retail currency bureaus that resell hard currency to individual users with medical bills and school fees abroad.

As international travel resumes from August 29, traders anticipate a surge in dollar demand, likely heightening pressure on a currency that has been devalued twice so far and stretching the central bank’s ability to defend the naira.

