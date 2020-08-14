Naija to the world! DJ Cuppy Shares Text from Ex Stating Her Song is a Hit in Frankfurt

Whether we like it or yes DJ Cuppy has cemented her place as a bankale recording artiste.

The disc jockey and billionaire heiress whose new single, ‘Jollof on the Jet’ is currently enjoying massive airplay, revealed that the song is a hit also in far away Germany.

Taking to her Instagram story, DJ Cuppy shared a text she received from an ex who stated that he was at the airport in Frankfurt and heard her new single casually playing as he walked by.

The ex-boyfriend in question also managed to slide it in that she broke his heart but that’s a story for another day.

Naija to the world!

