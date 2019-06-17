NAFDAC to Regulate Sale of SNIPER over Suicides

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced it would regulate popular insecticide, Sniper, following the increased number of suicides in the country.

According to NAFDAC, the move is in response to calls for a check on the proliferation and ease of access to Sniper in markets and streets across the nation.

The agency further disclosed that it will be partnering with other relevant bodies, as part of plans to discourage the use of Sniper as a tool for suicide.

Prof Christiana Adeyeye, the Director General of NAFDAC, said Sniper containers “could now be made very difficult to open, or may be turned into a spray rather than the liquid contents it is known for.”

The suicide rate has increased in Nigeria with Sniper among the agents popularly used.

Notable among the reported incidents is that of a 400-level student of the Department of English and Literary Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Chukwuemeka Akachi.

A 32-year-old banker and mother-of-two, identified as Peace, of Ughelli, Delta State, committed suicide by ingesting Sniper over her husband’s alleged infidelity.

And a son of the Vice-chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof Sidi Maimako, ended his life by taking sniper after a disagreement with his mother.