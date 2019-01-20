NAF Deploys Special Forces Personnel, Assets to Sokoto

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday deployed a fighter aircraft, along with support equipment, and a detachment of Special Forces (SF) personnel to Sokoto to further boost anti-banditry operations under Operation DIRAN MIKIYA.

This comes in the wake of rising levels of insecurity in some parts of Sokoto State and the border areas between Zamfara and Sokoto States, according to a statement by NAF spokesman Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

“Receiving the air assets, pilots and SF personnel, the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command (AOC TAC), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, charged them to exhibit the highest sense of professionalism as they go about their task of securing communities whilst ensuring they deal decisive blows on the armed bandits,” the spokesman said.

Also present to receive the personnel and equipment were the Commander Air Task Force Operation DIRAN MIKIYA, Air Commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi, and the Commander 119 Forward Operating Base (119 FOB), Air Commodore Jibrin Usman.

It may be recalled that, following an assessment visit to NAF units in Katsina, Zamafara and Sokoto States on 26 December 2018, the CAS had stated that facilities at the Sultan Abubakar III Airport would be upgraded to facilitate the deployment of NAF platforms and equipment to enable them conduct air operations from the Airport, for enhanced NAF response capability in support of the anti-banditry operations in the area.