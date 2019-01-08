NAF Buries Officers Who Died Fighting Boko Haram [Photos]

The Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday buried the remains of the five-man combat crew who died in an Mi-35M attack helicopter crash on January 2.

The helicopter crashed while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion in Damasak, Borno State.

The late crew members are Flight Lieutenant Perowei Jacob – Pilot in Command; Flight Lt- Kaltho Paul Kilyofas – Co-Pilot; Sgt. Auwal Ibrahim – Flight Technician; Lance Corporal Adamu Nura – Gunner; and Aircraftman Meshack Ishmael – Gunner.

The late officers were laid to rest at 11:20 am on Tuesday at the National Military Cemetery Abuja, with full military honours, amidst wails and tears by family members, wives, relatives and sympathisers.

Wreaths were also laid by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali and the wives of some of the officers.

In the emotion-laden ceremony, the air chief also presented the National colours to the families of the deceased crew members.

The late officers were honoured with 21 gun salute (Firing of Volley) as well as the Last Post as Air Marshal Abubakar eulogised them.

See more photos from the ceremony below.