Naeem Khan Calls Out CFDA’s All White Nomination for American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Naeem Khan has called out the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) for it’s all white nomination in the American womenswear designer of the year category.

The complete nomination list of the 2020 episode of the yearly award which is slated for September 14 was released on Monday, July 20.

Womenswear Designer, Naeem Khan wasn’t too pleased with the line up of nominees and took to his Instagram page to make his displeasure known.

The 62-year-old Indian-American designer who is known for his intricate designs and has dressed the likes of Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton, etc., shared a photo of the nominees in the Womenswear category and wrote,

“What is wrong on this picture. It’s the same nominees every year…. Perhaps it’s time to change. I guess you have to be white or the chairman of CFDA to get nominated. Conflict of interest and very incestuous”.

Tom Ford, president of CFDA in a statement released together with the nomination list had noted that the winners of this year’s design categories will be announced on CFDA.com and the CFDA’a social media channels.

“In this time of unprecedented challenge and change for our industry, we feel very strongly that it is important to recognize the nominees representing the best of fashion creativity.”

“We look forward to returning to an in-person celebration honoring the American fashion industry in 2021.”

The 2020 edition will strictly focus on awarding the top fashion creatives in American womenswear, menswear, accessories, and emerging talent, along with global design‚ which, this year, has been enlarged to encompass both womenswear and menswear.

See the complete list below.

American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, Gabriela Hearst, and Brandon Maxwell.

American Menswear Designer of the Year

Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss, Thom Browne, Emily Adams Bode for Bode, Todd Snyder, and Tom Ford.

American Accessories Designer of the Year

Telfar Clemens for Telfar, Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, Gabriela Hearst, Stuart Vevers for Coach, and Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry.

American Emerging Designer of the Year

Peter Do, Christopher John Rogers, Kenneth Nicholson, Reese Cooper, and Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto for Staud.

Global Women’s Designer of the Year

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Dries Van Noten, Miuccia Prada for Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino, and Rick Owens.

Global Men’s Designer of the Year

Craig Green, Dries Van Noten, Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, Kim Jones for Dior, and Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

