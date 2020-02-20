Nadia Buari toasts to ‘passion, magic and miracles’ with stunning photos

Ghanian Actress and mother-of-four, Nadia Buari has released adorable photos on social media.

The light-skinned, gorgeous thespian was spotted in an all-white attire looking so simple and chic.

She posted the photos with the caption;

“Believe in ur heart that you’re meant to live a life full of passion, purpose, magic and miracles.”

Safe to say, motherhood does look god on her, even as she lost a bit of weight.

Of course, many of her fans were thrilled over that she is still a head-turner after four kids.

Check out her posts in IG below…