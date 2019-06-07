Nadal Sweeps Past Federer to Reach French Open Final

Rafael Nadal is one step away from his 12th French Open title after an emphatic 6-3 6-4 6-2 semi-final win over Roger Federer.

Strong winds prevented the contest from hitting the heights anticipated, but there were plenty of majestic moments to please the Philippe-Chatrier crowd.

The Spanish superstar broke the Swiss icon six times, crucially in the third and ninth games of the second set, en route to doubling his advantage.

He then broke twice more in the third set as he completed his masterclass.

The 33-year-old winner said: “It’s incredible to play Roger here – congratulations to him. He’s probably the best player in history for me.

“It’s always a tough match against Roger. It was tough conditions with the wind. I’m happy to have the chance to play another final here. It’s the most important tournament in my career.”

Nadal will now play either Novak Djokovic, looking to hold all four Grand Slam titles, or Austrian Dominic Thiem – still seeking a first major – in Sunday’s final.