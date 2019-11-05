Nadal reclaims no 1 from Djokovic

Spain’s Rafael Nadal returned to the top of the ATP Rankings for an eighth stint at the pinnacle of men’s professional tennis.

This comes exactly 12 months to the day since the Spanish superstar completed his 196th and most recent week at No. 1 on November 2, 2018.

As the second-oldest No. 1 in ATP Rankings history (since 1973), after Switzerland’s Roger Federer (aged 36 in 2018), 33-year-old Nadal will now look to stay ahead of Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and finish atop the year-end rankings for the fifth time in his career (2008, 2010, 2013, 2017). Should Nadal clinch year-end No. 1 at the Nitto ATP Finals, he would be the oldest player to do so in history.

“I’m super happy with my season,” said Nadal. “It was a tough beginning but then I was able to find a way to be back playing at a very high level of tennis and be in the situation that I am today. I’m very proud about the year that I am having.”