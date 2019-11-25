Nadal helps Spain win sixth Davis Cup title

Rafael Nadal put the finishing touches to his extraordinary year by clinching a sixth Davis Cup title for Spain on Sunday as he beat Denis Shapovalov in Madrid to seal victory over Canada.

Nadal’s 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) win over Shapovalov in front of an adoring home crowd at the Caja Magica gave Spain an unassailable 2-0 lead after Roberto Bautista Agut earlier battled past Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

The 33-year-old superstar had been an unstoppable force in Spain’s pulsating semifinal against Britain on Saturday and never looked like letting this chance slip, with King Felipe VI, Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique watching on.

He added a fourth Davis Cup final success – three more than Roger Federer – to the ones he claimed in 2004, 2009 and 2011, while capping a remarkable 12 months that has included winning the French and US Opens, and ending the year as world No 1.

The Spanish team will also pocket a cheque worth $2.1 million.

Nadal won eight out of eight rubbers played this week and at times on Saturday, as when he stormed to singles and doubles victories against Britain, it was tempting to view Spain’s progress as something of a solo effort.

“I’m incredibly happy to end the year like this,” said Nadal afterwards.