Nadal Calls for Love after Hat-trick of Aussie Scalp

Rafael Nadal hopes home fans will still love him after he broke their hearts by completing an Aussie hat-trick at the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Spanish world No 2 has only faced Australians so far at Melbourne Park – and sent all three packing in double quick time.

James Duckworth, Matthew Ebden and the nation’s No 1 Alex de Minaur were all brutally dismissed from the Australian Open as the “Spanish Bull” roared into the fourth round in emphatic fashion.

Told by reporters he might be public enemy No 1 after his demolition job, the Spanish superstar was taken aback.

“What do you mean, popularity going down?” the 17-time major winner smiled.

“I don’t think so, no, no. My feeling is people here understand the sport. People here love the sport.

“I think Australians don’t see me like an opponent. I have been always friend from Australia.”

At least Nadal won’t be exacerbating the situation by making it four Aussie scalps in a row as he next faces Czech Tomas Berdych in the last 16 on Sunday. And he hopes to feel the love once more.

“I think the fans appreciate that I feel close to them. I feel a good connection with all the people there.

“When I’m on court, I feel the love of all of them, no?,” said the 2009 Australian Open champion.

“It is a feeling that is difficult to describe.

“When you go walk on court, you feel the support and love of the people, it’s one of the feelings that you’ll miss the most when you are not playing.”