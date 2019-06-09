Nadal Beats Thiem to Win 12th French Open Title

Rafael Nadal continued his dominance of the French Open by beating Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem in four sets to lift a 12th men’s singles title.

The 33-year-old secured a third straight Roland Garros title with a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory over the impressive Austrian.

He becomes the first player to win 12 singles titles at the same Grand Slam and has now won 18 majors overall.

“I can’t explain what I’ve achieved and how I feel. It’s a dream,” said Nadal.

“To play for the first time in 2005 – I never thought in 2019 I’d still be here. It’s an incredible moment and very special for me.”

The Spanish superstar is now just two majors adrift of Switzerland’s Roger Federer, who he beat in the semi-finals, and three clear of Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic, whose bid to hold all four majors was scuppered by Thiem.

It was a second Grand Slam final defeat for 25-year-old Thiem, after losing in three sets to Nadal in last year’s final.

After securing the title on championship point, Nadal slid to the red dirt in triumph, lying behind the baseline with his arms outstretched as he contemplated the magnitude of his achievement.

With clay plastered over his back, he clambered to his feet and took the acclaim of an enthralled Roland Garros crowd which has become accustomed to seeing him triumph.