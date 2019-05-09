Nadal Back to Winning Ways as Ferrer Ends Career in Madrid

Rafael Nadal began his bid for a sixth Madrid Open title on Wednesday by beating Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

The victory also came hours before Nadal’s fellow Spaniard David Ferrer played the final match of his career, losing 6-4, 6-1 to Alexander Zverev in his last tournament before retirement.

Nadal has endured a turbulent few weeks after slipping to surprise defeats in both Monte Carlo and Barcelona last month before then being hit by a stomach bug on Sunday.

But there wasn’t any sign of an upset in the Spanish capital, where the world No 2 opened up with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The 32-year-old, who will be chasing his 18th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, will now face another young talent in America’s Frances Tiafoe, with either Stanislas Wawrinka or Kei Nishikori waiting in the quarterfinals.

Ferrer bowed out after losing to Zverev, calling time on a distinguished career that included 27 ATP titles and a highest ranking of No 3 in the world.

Renowned for his never-say-die attitude, the 37-year-old reached the French Open final in 2014, as well as five more Grand Slam semifinals.

“I couldn’t have given more to this sport,” said Ferrer, who left his bandana on the ‘T’ of the service box.

“I don’t know what my legacy will be but I always fought until the last point. Maybe it will be that.”

Nishikori and Wawrinka will meet in the third round on Thursday after Nishikori took just over two hours to win 7-5, 7-5 against Bolivian qualifier Hugo Dellien and Wawrinka defeated Argentina’s Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4.

Juan Martin del Potro lost 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 to Serbia’s Laslo Djere in his first match since February as the Argentine continues to work his way back from a knee injury.