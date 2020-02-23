The list for this year’s winners of the NAACP Image Awards is finally out, and some of those who shined included Harold Perrineau (Claws), and Jharrel Jerome and Niecy Nash, who were honoured for their performances in Netflix’s Limited Series, When They See Us.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ballers (HBO)
black-ish (ABC) — WINNER
Dear White People (Netflix)
grown-ish (Freeform)
The Neighborhood (CBS)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish — WINNER
Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Dwayne Johnson, Ballers
Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Logan Browning, Dear White People
Jill Scott, First Wives Club
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish — WINNER
Yara Shahidi, grown-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Deon Cole, black-ish — WINNER
Laurence Fishburne, black-ish
Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Halle Bailey, grown-ish
Loretta Devine, Family Reunion
Marsai Martin, black-ish — WINNER
Regina Hall, Black Monday
Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood
Outstanding Drama Series
Godfather of Harlem (Epix)
Greenleaf (OWN) — WINNER
Queen Sugar (OWN)
The Chi (Showtime)
Watchmen (HBO)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Porter, Pose
Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem
Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar
Omari Hardwick, Power — WINNER
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 — WINNER
Regina King, Watchmen
Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar
Simone Missick, All Rise
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight
Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem
Harold Perrineau, Claws — WINNER
Nigél Thatch, Godfather of Harlem
Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans
Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf — WINNER
Lyric Ross, This Is Us
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
Tina Lifford, Queen Sugar
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
American Son (Netflix)
Being Mary Jane (BET)
Native Son (HBO)
True Detective (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix) — WINNER
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Caleel Harris, When They See Us
Ethan Henry Herisse, When They See Us
Idris Elba, Luther
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us — WINNER
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane
Kerry Washington, American Son
Niecy Nash, When They See Us — WINNER
Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools (PBS)
Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)
The Breakfast Club (REVOLT)
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)
Unsung (TV One) — WINNER
Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) — WINNER
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Real (syndicated)
The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)
The Tamron Hall Show (syndicated)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show
Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)
Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)
Rhythm + Flow (Netflix) — WINNER
Sunday Best (BET)
The Voice (NBC)
2019 Black Girls Rock! (BET)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix) — WINNER
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
Outstanding Children’s Program
Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
Family Reunion (Netflix) — WINNER
Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (Netflix)
Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest (Disney XD)
Motown Magic (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)
Caleel Harris, When They See Us
Lonnie Chavis, This Is Us
Lyric Ross, This Is Us
Marsai Martin, black-ish — WINNER
Miles Brown, black-ish
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Angela Rye, Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall
Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk — WINNER
Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman and Ana Navarro, The View
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life
LL Cool J, Lip Sync Battle
Regina Hall, 2019 BET Awards
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud — WINNER
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series
Blair Underwood, Dear White People
David Alan Grier, Queen Sugar
Kelly Rowland, American Soul — WINNER
MAJOR., Star
Sanaa Lathan, The Affair
Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)
Free Meek (Prime Video)
Hitsville: The Making of Motown (Showtime) — WINNER
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix)
Martin: The Legacy of a King (BET)
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (Netflix)
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
The Good Place (Cord Jefferson, “Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy,” NBC) — WINNER
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Barry (HBO)
mixed-ish (ABC)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
When They See Us (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Truth Be Told (Nichelle Tramble Spellman, “Monster,” Apple TV+) — WINNER
All American (The CW)
Black Lightning (The CW)
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
GLOW (Anya Adams, “Outward Bound,” Netflix) — WINNER
Black Monday (Showtime)
Atypical (Netflix)
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Shrill (Hulu)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
When They See Us (Netflix)
Snowfall (FX)
Power (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, “Forgot About Dre,” Starz) — WINNER
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
The Chi (Showtime)
Entertainer of the Year
Angela Bassett
Billy Porter
Lizzo — WINNER
Regina King
Tyler Perry