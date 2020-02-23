The list for this year’s winners of the NAACP Image Awards is finally out, and some of those who shined included Harold Perrineau (Claws), and Jharrel Jerome and Niecy Nash, who were honoured for their performances in Netflix’s Limited Series, When They See Us.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ballers (HBO)

black-ish (ABC) — WINNER

Dear White People (Netflix)

grown-ish (Freeform)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish — WINNER

Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Dwayne Johnson, Ballers

Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Logan Browning, Dear White People

Jill Scott, First Wives Club

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish — WINNER

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Deon Cole, black-ish — WINNER

Laurence Fishburne, black-ish

Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Halle Bailey, grown-ish

Loretta Devine, Family Reunion

Marsai Martin, black-ish — WINNER

Regina Hall, Black Monday

Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood

Outstanding Drama Series

Godfather of Harlem (Epix)

Greenleaf (OWN) — WINNER

Queen Sugar (OWN)

The Chi (Showtime)

Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, Pose

Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar

Omari Hardwick, Power — WINNER

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 — WINNER

Regina King, Watchmen

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar

Simone Missick, All Rise

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight

Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem

Harold Perrineau, Claws — WINNER

Nigél Thatch, Godfather of Harlem

Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf — WINNER

Lyric Ross, This Is Us

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

Tina Lifford, Queen Sugar

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

American Son (Netflix)

Being Mary Jane (BET)

Native Son (HBO)

True Detective (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix) — WINNER

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Caleel Harris, When They See Us

Ethan Henry Herisse, When They See Us

Idris Elba, Luther

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us — WINNER

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane

Kerry Washington, American Son

Niecy Nash, When They See Us — WINNER

Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools (PBS)

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

The Breakfast Club (REVOLT)

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)

Unsung (TV One) — WINNER

Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) — WINNER

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Real (syndicated)

The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)

The Tamron Hall Show (syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)

Rhythm + Flow (Netflix) — WINNER

Sunday Best (BET)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

2019 Black Girls Rock! (BET)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix) — WINNER

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix) Outstanding Children’s Program

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Family Reunion (Netflix) — WINNER

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (Netflix)

Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest (Disney XD)

Motown Magic (Netflix) Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Caleel Harris, When They See Us

Lonnie Chavis, This Is Us

Lyric Ross, This Is Us

Marsai Martin, black-ish — WINNER

Miles Brown, black-ish Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Angela Rye, Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall

Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk — WINNER

Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman and Ana Navarro, The View Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life

LL Cool J, Lip Sync Battle

Regina Hall, 2019 BET Awards

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud — WINNER

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series

Blair Underwood, Dear White People

David Alan Grier, Queen Sugar

Kelly Rowland, American Soul — WINNER

MAJOR., Star

Sanaa Lathan, The Affair Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)

Free Meek (Prime Video)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (Showtime) — WINNER

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix)

Martin: The Legacy of a King (BET)

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (Netflix) Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

The Good Place (Cord Jefferson, “Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy,” NBC) — WINNER

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Barry (HBO)

mixed-ish (ABC)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

When They See Us (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Truth Be Told (Nichelle Tramble Spellman, “Monster,” Apple TV+) — WINNER

All American (The CW)

Black Lightning (The CW) Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

GLOW (Anya Adams, “Outward Bound,” Netflix) — WINNER

Black Monday (Showtime)

Atypical (Netflix)

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Shrill (Hulu) Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

When They See Us (Netflix)

Snowfall (FX)

Power (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, “Forgot About Dre,” Starz) — WINNER

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The Chi (Showtime) Entertainer of the Year

Angela Bassett

Billy Porter

Lizzo — WINNER

Regina King

Tyler Perry