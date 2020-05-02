‘Na’abba is hale and hearty’ – Ex-Speaker’s sister debunks death rumours

Former House of Representatives Speaker, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’abba is not dead, his sister has said.

A younger sister of the former lawmaker, Hussaina Umar Na’aaba confirmed this to newsmen on Friday in Kano.

“Na’abba is hale and hearty. He is observing his fasting together with his Muslim brothers. He is happy and strong,” she said.

Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’aba’s rumoured death has been trending online since Thursday morning and was even published by a national newspaper online on Friday.

But Hussaina said there was no iota of truth about the rumour as she spoke to the former Speaker yesterday afternoon on phone.

“We heard about the rumour also, but to God be the glory, he is hale and hearty,” said Hussaina.

She said Na’aba also posted on his Facebook today confirming to the people that he is alive after congratulating Muslims on the month of Ramadan.

Na’aba was the Speaker, House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003 after the resignation of young Alhaji Salisu Buhari over certificate forgery.

