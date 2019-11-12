N5bn donation: ‘Otedola has put Northern Billionaires to Shame’ – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan has taken a swipe at billionaires from Northern Nigeria.

Omokri said Femi Otedola’s donation of N5 billion to his daughter’s foundation to cater for the less privileged in the crisis-ravaged Northeast Nigeria is a big slap on oil billionaires from the region.

Billionaire entrepreneur Otedola made the donation to the Cuppy Foundation, a philanthropic project of his daughter, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, over the weekend.

At the event which had in attendance dignitaries from different sectors, Aliko Dangote, who is the owner of the Dangote Group, also made a donation of N100m.

Reacting to the report, Omokri in a post via his social media pages said rather than helping the less privileged, children of northern billionaires are displaying obscene wealth while surrounded by extreme poverty.

He wrote:

“‪Femi Otedola has just put the billionaires of the Northeast to shame. Where are the Indimis, the Mai Deribe family and other oil billionaires from the Northeast? Google their names and some of the first pictures you will see are of their children in private jets, marrying Presidents children and displaying obscene wealth while surrounded by extreme poverty.

“It took a Good Samaritan stranger to do what natives of the Northeast failed to do! Shame on them and God bless the talakawa that they have refused to look after.”