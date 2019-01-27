N57 Million Drama: Adesua Etomi Comes to Banky W’s Defense on Twitter

Adesua Etomi wants you all to know that she will not sit and watch people drag her husband’s name through the mud just for the fun of it.

Recall that drama started yesterday when a Twitter user called Miriam Shehu accused Banky and Adesua of visiting Abuja and taking N57 Million from President Buhari to promote his interest. Banky threatened to take legal actions against Shehu, and now his wife has clarified their visit, adding that her husband did not take any money from any politician.

“Miriam, I don’t know u and I will never understand why you have tweeted this lie. My husband and I went to Abuja in December for the 16 days of Activism against gender based violence. A final event was put together by the EU and as influencers, we were invited to attend,” Etomi tweeted.

Adding, “We weren’t the only influencers in attendance. See picture below. With date stamp…clearly showing us at the event. A good name is important to me, has always been and that is why you will NEVER find anything that supports a story about me collecting money from ANYONE.”

