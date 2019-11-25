N33bn Fraud: Mompha pleads not guilty

Internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha, has denied involvement in a N33billion money laundering charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mompha pleaded not guilty to a 14-count charge bordering on the offences following his arraignment Monday at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos by the EFCC.

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammad Liman remanded him in prison custody and adjourned till Friday for hearing of his bail application and commencement of trial.

Arrested in a sensational raid by operatives of the EFCC in October, Mompha, who enjoys huge celebrity status online for his lavish lifestyle, has always maintained his innocence of the charges proffered against him.

he last week sued the EFCC for N5m over his continued detention.

