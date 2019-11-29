N33bn Fraud: Court grants Mompha N100m bail

A Federal High Court in Lagos has granted a bail of N100 million to suspected internet fraudster and Instagram celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha.

Mompha, who has been held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for over a month, was granted bail on Friday after he was arraigned for alleged N33 billion fraud.

The EFCC had arrested Mompha on 19 October at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for alleged fraud.

He was arraigned by the EFCC on Monday on 14-count charge at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

But he pleaded not guilty to a 14-count charge bordering on the offences proffered against him.