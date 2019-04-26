N30,000 Minimum Wage Not Negotiable – Wabba

The National president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Com. Ayuba Wabba, has stated that there is no going back on the N30,000 minimum wage.

Wabba dismissed the excuses by some state governors, saying the new minimum wage has become binding, having been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti on Thursday at the NLC delegate conference, where the former Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, Ekiti State University Branch, Com. Olatunde Kolapo, was elected as the chairman of NLC in Ekiti state.

Wabba, whose address was delivered by an ex-officio of the Congress, Com. Maureen Onyia-Ekwuazi, said the Congress would not take anything short of N30,000 as minimum wage from state governors since it has become a right.

“Once the minimum wage bill had been signed by President Buhari, it has become a law and we won’t allow any governor to circumvent the law.

“What we asked for was a living wage and we can’t allow anybody to shortchange our members,” he said.

Wabba urged the new labour leaders to be resolute and committed in the struggle for improved welfare of their members, saying this should be done without compromise.

Performing the opening ceremony, Governor of Ekiti state, Dr Kayode Fayemi who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Mr Biodun Omoleye, promised the readiness of state government to pay the N30,000 minimum wage.

He announced that all facilities at Government offices would be upgraded while conducive environment would be provided to ensure optimal performance of workers.