N2.67bn school feeding funds ended in private accounts – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Monday revealed that it uncovered a staggering N2.67 billion payment made to some federal colleges for school feeding during the lockdown when children were not in school, which ended up in personal accounts.

ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, stated this Monday in his keynote address at the second National Summit on Diminishing Corruption with the theme: “Together Against Corruption and Launch of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy,” held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He explained that in the Open Treasury Portal review carried out between January to August 15, 2020, out of 268 Ministries, Departments and Agendas (MDAs) 72 of them had cumulative infractions of N90 million.

“We observed that transfers to sub-TSA was to prevent disbursement from being monitored,” he said.

“Nevertheless, we discovered payments to some federal colleges for school feeding in the sum of N2.67 billion during lockdown when the children are not in school, and some of the money ended up in personal accounts. We have commenced investigations into these finding.”

The ICPC chief also said under its 2020 constituency and executive projects tracking initiative, 722 projects with a threshold of N100 million (490 ZiP and 232 executive) was tracked across 16 states.

“We have restrained or recovered by administrative or court interim and final orders assets above N3 billion, facilitated recovery of $173,000 by the whistle blower unit of FMFB&P from an erring oil company, retrained £160,000 in a UK-bank in an ongoing interim forfeiture. These figures exclude quantum of recoveries on return or contractors to site as a result of projects tracking initiatives,” he said.

“It should however be noted that some of these assets are subjected to ongoing cases and where suspects proved their cases physical or liquid assets will be released in accordance with laid down laws, guidelines or court directives.”

