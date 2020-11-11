N2.2bn spent on prayers to defeat Boko Haram – EFCC

Over N2.2bn has been spent on prayers to defeat Islamist insurgents Boko Haram, sources say.

An EFCC investigating officer, Mr Adariko Michael, on Tuesday revealed that the amount was spent on prayers in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia to win the war against Boko Haram insurgency in the country.

Michael was giving evidence as the first prosecution witness (PW1) in the trial of retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, former National Security Adviser (ONSA) to President Goodluck Jonathan in the alleged two billion dollars arms deal fraud.

Others charged with Dasuki are a former General Manager with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Aminu Baba-kusa, Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited.

Led in evidence by the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Jacobs SAN, Michael said N750 million was allegedly transferred from the ONSA special account to Reliance Referral Hospital Limited’s account with First Bank.

He added that N650 million was also transferred to Acacia Holding Limited’s account with EcoBank, while another N600 million and N200 million were transferred to the company’s account with UBA.

“When we went through the account statement, we asked the second defendant (Aminu Babakusa) the reason for this.

“He informed us that the money was used to hire clerics to pray for the nation as regards Boko Haram crisis.

“When we asked him to provide the names, contacts and phone numbers of the clerics he hired to pray for the nation, he mentioned only two,” he said.

Justice Baba-Yusuf, adjourned the matter until Nov. 11 for continuation of hearing.

