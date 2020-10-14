N10bn libel: Oshiomhole begs Ortom for out-of-court settlement

The immediate past Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday sought for an out-of-court settlement in the N10 billion libel suit that was filed against him by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Governor Ortom had filed the libel suit against the former APC chairman over his comments against him in an APC sponsored press conference held on July 27, 2018, wherein Oshiomhole accused him of having a hand in the death of two Catholic priests and other parishioners at Mbalom Community, Gwer East local government on the grounds that one of the priests had preached a ‘very critical sermon’ against the Governor before that attack.

Oshiomhole in the early days of the suit had filed six preliminary objections all of which were resolved in favour of Governor Ortom by the court.

When the case resumed Tuesday for definite hearing, counsel to Governor Ortom, Samuel Irabor told the court that he was ready to call his witnesses, but that Oshiomhole’s counsel had informed him earlier that they have considered putting up a retraction of the publication and that it would be ready within a week, Daily Independent writes.

Ortom’s counsel explained further that it was based on that that he was applying for another date to take a look at the terms of settlement as canvassed by Oshiomole.

On his part, Titus Akuhwa who held the brief of Oshiomole’s counsel, Festus Jumbo confirmed the submission of Governor Ortom’s lawyer.

“That is the true position of the matter. We have met and we are drawing out terms of settlement,” he said.

The Presiding judge, Justice Augustine Ityonyiman, after listening to both parties, adjourned the case to October 29, for report on the out-of-court settlement.

