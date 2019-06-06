Mystery Woman Seemingly Gets on Beyoncé’s Nerves by Chatting Up Jay-Z

A new video has just surfaced showing the moment a mystery woman tried to chat up Jay-Z at the Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 5.

From the clip, the woman seemed to get on Beyoncé’s nerves after she got in her personal space trying to chat up her husband. And Bey’s fans immediately noticed.

It wasn’t long before they fished out the woman’s social media handle, and they have been, predictably, trolling her ever since, asking why she even dared.

See the video:

And here are the fans messing up in the woman’s comment section: