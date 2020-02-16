Mystery fire kills three siblings in Anambra

Three siblings were on Saturday burnt to death following a mystery fire that gutted their home at Ugwu Chelekwu village, Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The children, namely Chimankpan Aduhuba, aged five and Munachimso Aduhuba, aged two, were said to be sleeping when the fire started.

The third victim, Kamsiyochi Aduhuba, aged two months, was said to have sustained varying degrees of burns and also died on the spot.

The cause of the fire which destroyed property worth millions of Naira is yet to be ascertained.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, said the fire started while the parents of the victims were outside of the house.

He said: “Today 15/2/ 2020 at about 2:00 a.m., there was a fire outbreak at the resident of one Chukwuma Aduhuba ‘m’ of Ugwu Chelekwu Village, Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Following the distress call, Police patrol team led by DPO Okija Division rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area and the fire was put off by local volunteers before the arrival of fire fighters.”

SP Mohammed said that the victims were photographed “and corpses buried by parents according to their customs.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP John B. Abang, has ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.