‘My Yahoo Friends are Stingy’ – Oritsefemi Laments

Nigerian artiste Oritsefemi has said internet fraudsters better known as Yahoo Boys spend their money on themselves and never help struggling artistes in the entertainment industry.

According to the ace singer, none of his fraudster friends has assisted him financially despite the extravagant lifestyles they lead.

“How many artistes Yahoo Boy don buy car for?” he asked in an interview on HipTV.

“We can see politicians buying cars for artistes. Let’s call spade a spade. Yahoo boys are helping themselves, not other people.

“Artistes in the entertainment industry are struggling by themselves.

“Since I’ve known some of my yahoo friends, they’ve never helped me. If they can help me, I’ll agree.

“We see artistes struggling but yahoo boys are out enjoying themselves. If they can help the industry, I’ll be happy,” the ‘Double Wahala’ crooner said.

Oritsefemi’s comments come amid the public outcries about the increasing rate of internet fraudsters who give the country a bad name and image overseas.

Recently the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed 11 charges against Naira Marley over alleged fraud and money laundering.