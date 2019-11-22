‘My Victory buried Ethnic Politics in Kogi’ – Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Thursday said his victory in the November 16 governorship election in the state has buried the issue of ethnic politics in the state.

Gov Bello spoke with State House correspondents after presenting his Certificate of Return to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, ethnicity issues have over the years held the state down.

He said: “Ethnicity is a monster that has held the country down. My victory has buried ethnicity.”

He boasted that he was sure that he was going to win the election with a wide margin

“I won with landslide. I said the issue of winning was not the issue but the margin,” he said.

Governor Bello called on those who contested against him in the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition political parties in the election, to join him in the Next Level government to do more.

“We have a lot of task ahead of us, the journey has just begun,” he added.

Speaking earlier, APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said the party was proud of the victory of Governor Bello, adding that President Buhari was also pleased with the victory and had congratulated him.