‘My Tastebud Bougie AF’, Toke Makinwa on Why She Doesn’t Do Broke

Media girl, Toke Makinwa is not one to shy away from conversations about money because homegirl sure loves the finer things in life.

The beauty mogul, once again reiterated her stance as far as spending money goes, letting it be known that she doesn’t do broke because according to her, “my tastebuds bougie AF”.

In a series of tweets, Makinwa who credits God’s grace for the ‘heavy lifting’ as far as her financials is concerned, revealed that she works hard because she loves expensive stuff and yes, her skin is allergic to being broke.

I work as hard as I do cos I like expensive shit, my tastebuds bougie AF and I’m allergic to being broke. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) July 2, 2020

I am oooo, my skin can’t survive it 🙏 https://t.co/J1iHhcLMxE — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) July 2, 2020

It’s not easy but God’s Grace keeps doing the heavy lifting 💋 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) July 2, 2020

