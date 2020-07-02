‘My Tastebud Bougie AF’, Toke Makinwa on Why She Doesn’t Do Broke

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on ‘My Tastebud Bougie AF’, Toke Makinwa on Why She Doesn’t Do Broke

Media girl, Toke Makinwa is  not one to shy away from conversations about money because homegirl sure loves the finer things in life.

The beauty mogul, once again reiterated her stance as far as spending money goes, letting it be known that she doesn’t do broke because according to her, “my tastebuds bougie AF”.

In a series of tweets, Makinwa who credits God’s grace for the ‘heavy lifting’ as far as her financials is concerned, revealed that she works hard because she loves expensive stuff and yes, her skin is allergic to being broke.

 

Related Posts

Jason Njoku Reveal His Mother is Yet to Make a Full Recovery After Surviving Covid-19

July 2, 2020

Hushpuppi, Woodberry extradited to the US

July 2, 2020

Anita Joseph Replies Nigerians who Trolled Her for Criticising Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo

July 2, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply