THR is reporting that STXfilms has moved the movie’s release date for “My Spy” from Jan. 10 to March 23 in order to take advantage of the spring break play period.

Per the outlet, the movie, starring Dave Bautista, was directed by Peter Segal and tells the story of a CIA agent(Bautista) who’s outwitted by a 9-year-old girl, played by newcomer Chloe Coleman, whose family he’s been sent to surveil.

The action-comedy was initially set to hit theaters this past August.

