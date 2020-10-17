‘My Spirit will not be Dampened- Lilian Afegbai Responds to Folks Dragging Her

Lilian Afegbai has responded to the dragging she is currently receiving on social media regarding the alleged murder of one Momodu Ibrahim, a final year student of Uniben by her mother, a retired police officer.
News had gone viral on Friday, October 16, that former CSP, Carol Afegbai had murdered the victim in 2013 after her daughter took to Instagram to bash colleagues for admonishing #EndSARS protesters not to lose focus.
Lilian Afegbai took to Instagram to state that despite the death threats and cyber bullying she has gotten, since the news broke, she will not be silenced in her fight against police brutality.
According to the actress, her mother is innocent. It was an officer attached to her mum who committed the murder and is currently serving a life sentence in prison.
My spirit will not be dampened by the death threats and cyber bullying. I am a Nigerian youth and we deserve a better Nigeria and I will continually fight until it is fixed. As per my mother being dragged for murder, to the best of my knowledge my mother who is now retired did not kill anyone. The police officer (AMADIN IDAHOSA) that was attached to my mother’s station who killed the suspect was sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice R. Irele-Ifijeh of the High Court of Justice, Edo State in Charge No: B/CD/24C/2014. He is currently serving his jail term at the Oko Prison, Benin, although he has appealed the matter up to the Supreme Court. My spirit will never be broken. I will fight for justice and against the system that have put all of us into this mess. #endsars #endpolicebrutality
She also shared documents of the judgement that was allegedly delivered on the erring officer, Amadin Idahosa by the presiding judge, Justice R. Irele-Ifijeh.