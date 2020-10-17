‘My Spirit will not be Dampened- Lilian Afegbai Responds to Folks Dragging Her

Lilian Afegbai has responded to the dragging she is currently receiving on social media regarding the alleged murder of one Momodu Ibrahim, a final year student of Uniben by her mother, a retired police officer.

News had gone viral on Friday, October 16, that former CSP, Carol Afegbai had murdered the victim in 2013 after her daughter took to Instagram to bash colleagues for admonishing #EndSARS protesters not to lose focus.

Lilian Afegbai took to Instagram to state that despite the death threats and cyber bullying she has gotten, since the news broke, she will not be silenced in her fight against police brutality.

According to the actress, her mother is innocent. It was an officer attached to her mum who committed the murder and is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

She also shared documents of the judgement that was allegedly delivered on the erring officer, Amadin Idahosa by the presiding judge, Justice R. Irele-Ifijeh.

