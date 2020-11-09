“My Sister Told Me to Fiercely Protect My Mental Space”- Toolz on Motherhood & More

Toolz sat down with the folks at Bellanaija for a chat, in which she talked about motherhood, her wellbeing, and her post-partum experience.

About how she has been coping since welcoming her second child with her Tunde Demuren, she said:

It hasn’t been so bad the 2nd time around, I think mainly because I know what to expect now. I just accepted that my sleep pattern would be very different for about 2 to 3 months then things would gradually get better.

About enduring “baby blues”, she said:

Absolutely! My sister gave me some amazing advice just before I had my first son. She told me to fiercely protect my mental space. So I’ve done that even better the 2nd time around. I block out anything that would upset me, stay completely away from people and situations that don’t align with my energy. I did have a few melancholic moments after having my son, but I think that was down to the current situation with Covid and not having a lot of contact with people. Unfortunately, my mum wasn’t able to come with me this time.

About the trick she learn since welcoming her baby, she said:

This is a tip I got from my sister-in-law, and it has worked for both my sons. When it’s night time, I put them on their bellies, it makes them sleep longer and gives me a chance to rest. Very important to make sure there’s nothing on the bed that can obstruct baby’s breathing – so no pillows, cuddly toys and make sure the baby’s head is safe to the side too. I would watch and constantly check on them before sleeping.

And asked if she feels guilty when she leaves her babies at home, she said:

Absolutely. I hate leaving my babies! I just make sure they are with someone I trust, and I call and Video call to check constantly.

She said a lot more.

Read it here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

