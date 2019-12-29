‘My siblings told me to get a job’ – Reminisce reminisces on early struggles

Indigenous songster Reminisce has shared some deep insights into his early travails as a musician.

Reminisce, real name Remilekun Safaru, noted that after his Ordinary National Diploma [OND] in 2003 he met ID Cabasa who introduced him to up-and-coming stars like 9ice, Lord of Ajasa, 2phat, and G-Dog (who ended up being Olamide), however, while others where rising career-wise his was stagnated for a while.

He said:

“My dad had always insisted that one must have some form of formal education before one chose to do anything (else). After my OND in 2003 (16 years ago), I met ID Cabasa. And that was how my journey started as a musician. I also met 9ice, Lord of Ajasa, 2phat, and G-Dog (who ended up being Olamide), through ID Cabasa.

“I thought I was a bit unfortunate when I started (my career) because things didn’t really pick up for me. 9ice ‘blew up’ and my siblings would call me, telling me to go and get a job, saying my friend was already miles ahead of me. Things weren’t working out for me then. There was a struggle but I kept pushing until my time came in 2010/2011.

“However, I ‘blew up’ into responsibilities. When I ‘blew up’, I already had my first daughter. When I started making money, my dad advised me to set some aside for the upkeep of my daughter and that taught me to be responsible financially. At the end of the day, no matter what one makes, there is some sort of pressure in the entertainment industry. One has to look good but one has to make sure one wears these things only when one can afford them.”

Reminisce also shared some of his personal financial philosophies, saying:

“There is no benefit in buying stuff one has to pay for through one’s nose. One would regret because, after one or two pictures, those things are gone. At the early stage, one needs to focus on investing in one’s career than trying to put finesse on one’s Instagram page. Invest in yourself because at the end of the day, you are the engine of whatever you become.

“We are in a business that doesn’t have a pension or gratuity, so one has to be very smart. Make hay while the sun shines. It’s a crazy business. There will be a time when the phone won’t ring, the way it is ringing now. The competition is much. You blow up this year and next year, there are other options for everybody. I have been on top of my game for about 10 years. I cannot remember the names of some of the people we started together. 70 per cent of the money I made back then, I put it back into my album, Alaga Ibile– the one that cemented my status in the industry.”