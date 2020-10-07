‘My marriage ended, it didn’t crash’ – Fani-Kayode’s wife speaks

Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has broken silence on her crashed marriage.

This was after she took to social media with a picture to celebrate the four boys she had for Fani-Kayode, with the caption: “All mine.”

In reaction, a concerned follower advised her against heeding the advice of those who want her to join the league of women with failed marriages.

@mattress89 wrote:

“These enablers are faceless, ur marriage is collapsing n yet these lonely, never better are encouraging you to join their miserable association. I pity you.”

In response, Precious Chikwendu made a clarification about the marriage:

“Take note, it ended, not collapse.”

This comes after FFK recently revealed that the marriage ended after he caught Precious Chikwendu in bed with a married man.

He made this known to counter claims that they hit the rocks as a result of domestic abuse.

He said,

“@SaharaReporters posted a video which supposedly depicts me ABUSING my estranged wife.This is nothing but a propaganda video. There was NO physical abuse. I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

