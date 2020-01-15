‘My love, I got your back’ – Ihedioha’s wife pays him tribute

The wife of the former governor of Imo State, Ebere Ihedioha, on Wednesday, assured her husband, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha, that he had her support in these trying times.

She wrote the note bare hours after the Supreme Court in Abuja on Tuesday sacked Ihedioha and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of the state.

Taking to her Fecebook page, the immediate past First Lady of the state, declared her undying support and love for her husband.

She also described Ihedioha as her love, partner and friend.

She wrote,

“My Love, my Partner and my Friend. Nkem! #IGotYourBack”

Her note comes hours after former vice-president Atiku Abubakar lent his support to Ihedioha, saying he was in solidarity with him.