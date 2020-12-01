My Love for You is Infinite and Unconventional – John Legend to Chrissy Teigen on Birthday

The one and only Chrissy Teigen was a year older on Monday, November 30, 2020 and John Legend had a few words for her.

The singer husband to the former model and author took to his Instagram page to wish his wife a happy birthday and reiterate his love for her.

Posting up a picture of his beautiful lady, John Legend let it be known that his love for the mother of his children is infinite and unconditional.

He wrote;

“We celebrate my queen today. Happy birthday my darling. My love for you is infinite and unconditional. Thank you for bringing so much light and love to our family and to the world”.

Happy birthday Chrissy!

