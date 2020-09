Contrary to the popular saying that life beginss at 40, Adekunle Gold got an early start with a decade ahead of the phenomenon.

The singer and father of one who is king of the airwaves with his latest album, ‘AfroPop Vol 1’ confessed this himself on Twitter, on Thursday, September 17.

Taking to the micro blogging app, Adekunle Gold who is a presently 33-years-old tweeted;

“My life started when I turned 30”

My life started when I turned 30. — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) September 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook