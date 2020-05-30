‘My King is Here’, Toyin Lawani Introduces Her New Man with Pre-Wedding Shoot

Toyin Lawani is showing off her new man on Instagram.

The fashion entrepreneur and businesswoman who celebrated a million Instagram followers on Friday with a naked picture, showed off her ‘boo’, introducing him to the world.

Sharing a series of photos of herself and the masked man dressed in an all-white ensemble, Lawani shared that the pictures were from their ‘uncommon pre-wedding’ shoot like no other.

she wrote;

“A marriage is between two imperfect humans , who have accepted their flaws and learnt to live with it ❤️.

“Cc my boo for life @deeeunknown ⭐️👑 My king is here ⭐️”.

Captioning another of the shots, the mother of two wrote;

“Uncommon pre-wedding pictures , Glad he let me Be myself @deeeunknown ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

