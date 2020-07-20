“My Husband Isn’t an Old Man” – Alaafin of Oyo’s Wife, Queen Aanu, Replies Trolls

Queen Aanu has clapped back at those who have unkind things to say about her marriage to the Alaafin of Oyo.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the businesswoman who welcomed her set of twins in 2018, called out all those who criticise her, who dismiss her husband as old, adding that most of these trolls even hop into her DM to beg for financial rescue.

“Please my husband isn’t old man. My life my choice,” she wrote, and even slammed those who say she looks like Bobrisky. “Isn’t Bobrisky a human being?” she asked them. “Please say something meaningful.”

Queen Aanu further added that she is a “social media person” and noted that she wishes she’d learn how to make money off the app.

Swipe to see all of her notes:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

