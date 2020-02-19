“My Hubby Paid Everything in Full” – BBNaija Nina Replies Trolls

Nina Onyenobi wants you all to know that her bride price was paid in full.

The Big Brother Naija star took to her Instagram today to set that record straight, and this comes days after her traditional marriage to an unidentified man who many have rumoured is also married to another woman.

“I want to thank God Almighty for a successful “Ime ego,” she wrote, adding, “My hubby paid everything in full….

You all know how owerri bride price list is 🤣🤣 it’s huge 🤣🤣🤣”

And she also apologised to friends who she did not invite to the ceremony, “It was initially meant to be just “ime ego “ and very low key but I was wowed by the crowd ,and started regretting why I didn’t invite any of my friends 😩😩but thank you all for your understanding,” she said.

