‘My Hand is Better than My Girlfriend’ – Says Man Who Masturbates 6 times a Day

In a confession that will shock many, Mlungisi Mahlangu says he never gets enough of masturbating even when he is with his girlfriend.

Mahlangu, 26, who hails from a province in eastern South Africa said that his hand is probably better than his girlfriend.

Daily Sun claims the 26-year-old has been living with this terrible condition for 13 years and he needs help, as it is now affecting his relationship.

“I never get enough. Even when I’ve been with my girlfriend all weekend.

“Sometimes I think my hand is better than my girlfriend,” he said.

His girlfriend knows he masturbates but didn’t think it was this bad.

Clinical sexologist Dr Eve Wasserman told Daily Sun masturbation keeps your glands in good working order and helps keep the system flushed and lubricated.

“But masturbating daily may inhibit sexual activities with your partner,” she said.

So, do you think Mahlangu needs help?

