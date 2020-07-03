My Great General… I Love You to the Moon and Back”, D’banj Says as He Celebrates Dad’s Birthday

Tofunmi OluwashinaLifeStyleNo Comment on My Great General… I Love You to the Moon and Back”, D’banj Says as He Celebrates Dad’s Birthday

Look like July 2 is a huge celebration affair in the Oyebanjo’s house as D’banj not only celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary but also his dad’s birthday.

The musician who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Seyitan Babayo, celebrated his “great general” who was a year older on Thursday.

In the tribute to the dad, D’banj who expressed gratitude to God for his father’s love and guidance over the years, thanked the older Oyebanjo for sticking with him through thick and thin especially in trying times.

He wrote;

My GR8 GENERAL……Always there for me through thick and thin. I am forever grateful to God for your love and your guidance. May the Almighty God continue to bless you abundantly with all your hearts desires. Happy birthday DAD. I love you to the moon and back 💯🎊🎉❤️🙏🙏🙏”

,

Related Posts

Monyetta Shaw Finally Reveals Fiance, Shares Engagement Video

July 2, 2020

Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival Canceled Due to Pandemic

July 2, 2020

Akuapem Poloo to be Probed by Ghanaian Police Following Petition by Child Rights International

July 2, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply