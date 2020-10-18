‘My Government is Funnier Than Me’ Bovi Ugboma

Bovi Ugboma has described the Nigerian government as comedians in simple words.

The ace comedian took to Twitter to state this in reference to the ongoing nationwide call for reformation and restructuring, comparing the comedy talents of the government to his own craft as a working comedian.

Bovi tweeted;

“I feel like I’m a failure because my government is funnier than me”.

