‘My feelings for Chelsea are in the past’ – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho insists he has learned from his troubled spell at Manchester United and has vowed to learn from his mistakes after his 11-month break from football.

Describing himself as humble, the new Tottenham boss said his DNA remains the same but he will change some of his ways in order to get the best out of his players.

Mourinho fell out with key personnel at Manchester United – including star man Paul Pogba – and was sacked in December 2018.

When asked if he has learned from his Manchester United spell, Mourinho said: “I think so. These last 11 months have been used to think and to prepare. You never lose your DNA.

“You are what you are – for the good things and the bad things. I know in my career that I’ve made mistakes.

“I am humble. I am humble enough to try to analyse my career. Not just the last year but the problems and the solutions. The principle of my analysis was not to blame anyone else.

“I was always humble. The problem was that you didn’t understand that. I was always humble but it was in my way.”

He was then asked if he had his ‘mojo back’ to which Mourinho jokingly replied: “I have to go to Google translate to know what “mojo” is.”

He went on to say: “When I don’t win I’m not happy. I cannot change that.

“If you are happy by losing football matches, it’s difficult to be a winner at any moment of your career.

“But the emotional control to keep the self-esteem and confidence and in those around you is very important.”

Mourinho, who has been heavily backed in the transfer market at Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United, insists he is happy with his current squad.

He explained: “The best gift is the players who are here. I don’t need new players. I just need to get to know these ones better.

“I know them well but you never know them well enough until you meet them.

“I told the players I came here because of them. I tried to buy some for different clubs and some I didn’t even try because you know how difficult it was.’

The Tottenham manager hinted he is about to raid the club shop for pyjamas as he wants to nail his colours to his new side’s mast.

He added: “I think I am Mr Inter, Mr Porto and Mr Real Madrid and other clubs as well, I am whatever club I am at. I wear the pyjamas of the club and sleep in them. I am a club man, but I am a many club man.”

Mourinho, who stayed at Spurs training ground overnight, addressed the world’s media for the first time after putting pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal at Tottenham.

He opened up his 45-minute press conference by congratulating Mauricio Pochettino on what he had accomplished at the club.