‘My Favourite Business Partner of All Time’ – Don Jazzy Hails Tiwa Savage, Again

Ace Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, is still purring after Tiwa Savage’s ground-breaking deal with Universal Music Group.

Don Jazzy joined other celebrities and fans to shower praises on Tiwa after the announcement of her deal last weekend.

And now, the 36-year-old mogul has stated that she remains his favourite business partners “of all time” despite exiting his label.

The Mavin Records CEO said there are still catalogues that they both share and she’ll continue to receive royalties for the rest of her life.

Don Jazzy said this during an interview with Loose Talk while discussing his Mo Hits reunion concert and other issues related to his record label.

“It’s obvious to everybody, it was an epic journey. I don’t necessarily feel like she’s gone to the land beyond just because she got signed to Universal. I don’t understand why it looks like that to everybody.

“We’re still business partners. There’s still catalogues that we share, that she’s still going to be receiving royalties from for the rest of her life or whatever.

“The business was dope, and she’s actually one of my favorite business partners of all time. I mean, D’Banj and I worked together for eight years and one year. Tiwa would have been eight years too as well.

“Tiwa Savage was understanding from the get-go till now. We try as much as possible to understand each other. Sometimes, even when we disagree with each other on some things, she’s just matured you know. She knew what she wanted from day one.”