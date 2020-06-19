My father is alive – Ajimobi’s daughter

Amid speculations over his health, the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, is said to be alive, according to his daughter in-law, Fatima.

She stated this in a tweet Thursday night to debunk rumours that the Ajimobi had died on Thursday.

She tweeted, “Thank you for all the messages but our father is still alive, alhamdulillah. When it is our time we will all die so wait first.”

Her tweet corroborates an earlier tweet by Kemi Olunloyo who said the former governor is not yet dead as was being speculated on social media.

The former governor, who was named the acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday, had been on quarantine for over two weeks after complications arising from coronavirus (COVID-19.)

Ajimobi, who is 70-year-old, is believed to have an underlying illness which is slowing down his recovery.

