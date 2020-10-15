My driver died in #EndSARS protest – Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has lamented that one of his drivers died in the wake of the #EndSARS protest in Abuja on Wednesday.

Keyamo stated that the said driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, was hit by a vehicle around the Berger area of Abuja.

He made this known via his Twitter handle on Thursday, saying, “I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests.

“A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office.”

The minister earlier alleged that the ongoing #EndSARS protest rocking the country is becoming a mob action.

According to him, some criminal elements have mixed with genuine protesters to unleash terror on citizens and members of the Nigeria Police Force.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

