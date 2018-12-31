‘My Days Are Lit’ – Gideon Okeke Purrs over New Bride

Actor Gideon Okeke and his fiancée, Chidera Uduezue, held their traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday, December 29 in Abagana, Anambra state.

The Tinsel Star then took to his Instagram page to share photos of his traditional marriage as he lavished praise on his wife.

Okeke narrated how he told his late father about his wife-to-be and vowed to Love her as Christ loved the church.

“Exactly a year ago I visited my country home (Abagana), and paid my respects at my Father’s resting place. I said a prayer and went ahead to give my dad the gist in my heart. All of this lasted about 25 mins in total,” he wrote on IG.

“Daddy, I’ve found me a wife. And come this time next year, I’ll be back to show her to you. True Story. When I was done, I went back to the car and made to drive off, but the car wouldn’t start!!!

“Car wey carry us from our Enugu filming location to Onitsha, Obosi and Ogidi? Abi na for my papa house wey you wan come quench put?

“I call my mum immediately to tell her what’s going on with me and where I was, and mumsie says….. “Your papa can like Gist shaa!

“Oya go back make you complete that your story. E be like say E sweet am well well”. We laughed. We joked. I went back, spent 1 full Hour. Finished off, entered the car, Car starts!

“My question: Does my late father (Bless His Soul) really like Gist? Or am I transiting into the BEST YEARS OF MY LIFE?

“PRIOR TO YOU…I never felt something so beautiful. I never felt something so fly… I thought that LOVE was just a fairytale…

“You happened to Me right when I was about turn my LOVE Card in…Then You came along…and showed me how to LOVE again!

“All of you to myself sounds selfish. But to Each man the message is LOVE THY WIFE, JUST AS CHRIST LOVED THE CHURCH.

“You’ve brought the sunshine with you. My Days are LIT!”