‘My daughter is all the entertainment I need’ – TBoss speaks on lockdown

Reality TV star and former BBNaija housemate, ‘Tboss’ Idowu has revealed how she copes with the lockdown order that has been put in place by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

TBoss, who delivered her first child last year, stated this on Instagram as she shared these new set of beautiful photos of herself spending quality time with her baby girl.

TBoss chills with baby on lockdown

She stated that she is thankful for the Gift of her daughter and she’s reminded daily of God’s infinite wisdom.

Noting that while she’s is been stressed over the lockdown, her daughter is all the distraction & entertainment anyone could ever have asked for.

How cute!

