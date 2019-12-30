‘My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding’ Twins Dead in Apparent Suicide

Variety is reporting that the stars of ‘My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding’, Bill and Joe Smith, were found dead in Sevenoaks, Kent.

According to the outlet, this was confirmed by a spokeswoman, who said in a statement to Mirror Online that “Kent Police was called at 11.34am on Saturday after the bodies of two men were discovered in Dibden Lane, Sevenoaks. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deaths are ongoing but they are not currently being treated as suspicious.”

The Sun reported that they were found in a tree near a farm shortly before noon on Saturday. However, an inquest into the deaths will likely be held in 2020.

TLC Network, which aired “My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding” in the U.S., responded to the news of the Smiths’ passing on social media, writing that “our hearts go out to the family and friends of siblings Bill and Joe Smith at this difficult time,” along with the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.